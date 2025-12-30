Previous
Discovery trail by nickrh14
Discovery trail

With the sun out we headed for RSPB Pagham Harbour near Chichester. We thought that the discovery trail seemed a good idea, not knowing that the hardest things to discover would be the waymarks
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
