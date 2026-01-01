Previous
Cheese & Marmite scones by nickrh14
331 / 365

Cheese & Marmite scones

Now the old year'scone it's time to start the 2026 project. We visited the National Trust gardens at Sheffield Park and found these tasty treats on offer. The taste of marmite really came through and the cheese on top tasted quite smoky
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
90% complete

