Off your trolley by nickrh14
333 / 365

Off your trolley

Hard to believe any Waitrose shopper would leave their trolleys like this. Surely the whole point of a trolley park is to stack them all together by pushing your trolley into those already there. No? Just me then...
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

