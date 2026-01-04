Previous
St Martha's by nickrh14
St Martha's

We braved the cold spell and headed back to the North Downs. After getting a lucky parking space we headed through Chantry Wood and along the North Downs Way to St Martha's church which sits high on the ridge with spectacular views
