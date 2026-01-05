Previous
Snowy commute by nickrh14
335 / 365

Snowy commute

The first commute of the new year is always a hard one after so many days off but the chilly weather added an extra degree of difficulty this morning. Turns out it was only snowy locally and the trains ran nicely to time
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
91% complete

