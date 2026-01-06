Sign up
336 / 365
Blind birds
The front garden bird feeder hasn't been that popular so it was a delight to see a pair of blue tits showing interest this morning. Everything was still snowy at that stage so we were glad to see them getting some food
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Tags
birds
,
uk
