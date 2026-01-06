Previous
Blind birds by nickrh14
336 / 365

Blind birds

The front garden bird feeder hasn't been that popular so it was a delight to see a pair of blue tits showing interest this morning. Everything was still snowy at that stage so we were glad to see them getting some food
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact