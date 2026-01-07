Previous
Under the dome by nickrh14
337 / 365

Under the dome

The Cabot Place shopping centre includes a spectacular glass dome. It lets in the light and allows views of the Canary Wharf tower (1 Canada Place)
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
92% complete

Photo Details

