The ghost of Christmas past by nickrh14
338 / 365

The ghost of Christmas past

Always amusing when you see an odd decoration left up now that it is after Twelfth Night. This little bauble was hiding in the olive tree outside a Billingshurst cafe. It may well be removed by Storm Goretti overnight
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
92% complete

