338 / 365
The ghost of Christmas past
Always amusing when you see an odd decoration left up now that it is after Twelfth Night. This little bauble was hiding in the olive tree outside a Billingshurst cafe. It may well be removed by Storm Goretti overnight
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
92% complete
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
,
olive
,
bauble
,
uk
