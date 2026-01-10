Previous
Sausage roll by nickrh14
340 / 365

Sausage roll

A welcome break on a chilly morning in Guildford. We took the chance to say Hej to the local branch of Danish bakery chain Ole & Steen and to try their Danish sausage roll
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
93% complete

