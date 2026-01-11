Previous
North Downs tree by nickrh14
North Downs tree

We went back to the Surrey Hills for a rather breezy walk on Denbies Hillside. As ever there were plenty of trains passing by to keep us entertained and the wind wasn't as fierce once we got down the hill a bit
