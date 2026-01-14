Sign up
344 / 365
Foggy
After the rain yesterday clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to drop. This allowed frost on the cars and ice on pavements. Meanwhile down at the station it was freezing fog but no issues for the trains
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
344
photos
5
followers
4
following
94% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
14th January 2026 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
uk
