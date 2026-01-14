Previous
Foggy by nickrh14
344 / 365

Foggy

After the rain yesterday clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to drop. This allowed frost on the cars and ice on pavements. Meanwhile down at the station it was freezing fog but no issues for the trains
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
