Ironing board bridge by nickrh14
349 / 365

Ironing board bridge

The bridge over North Dock at West India Quay is nicknamed the ironing board bridge. The struts are painted green but that didn't show up well in the morning gloom
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
95% complete
95% complete

Photo Details

