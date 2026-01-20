Sign up
Potted daffs
The bulbs are coming up in the garden but at this time of year it is nice to have a little pot of bulbs on the go. Won't be long before their flowers open bringing a little bit of sunshine indoors
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm nearly at the 300 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new...
Taken
20th January 2026 10:50am
daffodils
uk
