Raindrops by nickrh14
Raindrops

It has been another damp day although not as bad as the storms in New Zealand. The wind has eased and raindrops have been sitting nicely on the bare twigs of our garden Acer. They'd look even better with some sun shining through them
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm nearly at the 300 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new...
