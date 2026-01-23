Fitzwilliam pineapple

The railings outside the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge have a pineapple motif.



Matthew Decker, a wealthy Dutch merchant and grandfather of the Fitzwilliam's founder, Richard Viscount Fitzwilliam, grew the first commercially viable crop of pineapples in Britain.



Decker was so pleased with his triumph that he commissioned Theodore Netscher to paint the 'portrait' of a fully-grown pineapple in 1720, which was depicted as flourishing in an English landscape, rather than a traditional tropical Eden. The picture hangs in the museum.



Decker's friend, Richard Bradley, the first professor of Botany at Cambridge University, widely publicised Decker's botanical feat.