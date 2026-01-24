Sign up
Rustic fence
The Suffolk Wildlife Trust has been busy tidying the vegetation at Lackford Lakes. One of the lakes is now fringed by this attractive rustic fencing, hopefully using locally grown branches from within the reserve
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm nearly at the 300 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new...
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
24th January 2026 11:51am
Tags
fence
,
lake
,
uk
