Previous
Daffodil harvest by nickrh14
355 / 365

Daffodil harvest

Didn't spot them until too late but it was nice to see a good supply of cut British daffodils in Waitrose this morning, and still £1 a bunch. Maybe next week
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm nearly at the 300 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact