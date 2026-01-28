Sign up
358 / 365
Cabot Square
After the excitement of the Winter Lights on Monday it was good to return in daylight to see the structure behind the lights
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm nearly at the 300 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
28th January 2026 8:46am
Tags
uk
