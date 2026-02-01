Previous
Splash by nickrh14
362 / 365

Splash

We didn't get our Sunday walk because it rained all morning and even a recreational trip to the garden centre was rather a wet experience en route
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
99% complete

