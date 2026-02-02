Previous
Head in the clouds by nickrh14
Head in the clouds

It was another grey day in Canary Wharf with the cloud base so low that the tops of the towers were in the clouds
NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
