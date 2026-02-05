Previous
Primrose bank by nickrh14
Primrose bank

The Church Path has a great collection of primroses and even on such a wet day they are starting to flower. These are all the standard yellow but every now and again there is a pale red one to add a bit of variety
NickRH14

@nickrh14
