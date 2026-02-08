Sign up
Photo 369
Snow(drop) drifts
We visited the Pleasure Gardens at Petworth House to enjoy the drifts of snowdrops. In some places there were yellow crocuses mixed amongst them but I kept this picture just pure white
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
369
photos
5
followers
4
following
101% complete
View this month »
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Views
0
Album
New day, new photo
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
8th February 2026 10:21am
Tags
uk
,
snowdrops
