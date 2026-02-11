Sign up
Photo 372
3 way lights
3-way traffic lights in the village were causing tailbacks and the workers weren't even there to mop up the puddle
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
372
photos
5
followers
4
following
101% complete
View this month »
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New day, new photo
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
11th February 2026 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
traffic
,
puddle
,
uk
