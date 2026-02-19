Sign up
Photo 380
Lighter mornings
It was still a grey one but definitely not dark for the 0702. If it had been clear skies it might even have been bright. Maybe that will happen next week
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
Tags
railway
,
station
,
uk
