Previous
Photo 382
Disappointingly dreary
With a forecast of a bright and even sunny day we headed for Shoreham-by-Sea but found it to be grey and damp. The telescope was to allow close up views of the Rampion wind farm which is offshore but was invisible today
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
Album
New day, new photo
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
21st February 2026 11:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
uk
,
telescope
,
shingle
