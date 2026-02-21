Previous
Disappointingly dreary by nickrh14
Photo 382

Disappointingly dreary

With a forecast of a bright and even sunny day we headed for Shoreham-by-Sea but found it to be grey and damp. The telescope was to allow close up views of the Rampion wind farm which is offshore but was invisible today
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact