Photo 384
Form a queue
The commuters waiting for the Jubilee Line at Canary Wharf are always well organised. Because the station has platform edge doors it is easy to queue up where you know the train doors will be, and no pushing in.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
Tags
tube
,
underground
,
uk
,
jubilee
,
queue
,
passengers
