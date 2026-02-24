Previous
Drying outside by nickrh14
Drying outside

It may still be February but we are into a milder spell and that meant an opportunity to dry the washing outside. We even had windows open for a bit while the sun was out
24th February 2026

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
