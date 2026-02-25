Previous
Catkins by nickrh14
Catkins

I've noticed some bushes dripping with catkins as we've been driving about but haven't had the chance to snap any. Fortunately this bush in the High Street is well dressed and made a good picture
NickRH14

@nickrh14
