Photo 390
Daffodils for St David's Day
It's a soggy 1 March in Sussex but on St David's Day it seems right that picture would be of the national flower of Wales. These ones were part of a display of early flowers on a roadside verge, looking good despite the wind and rain
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
Album
New day, new photo
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
1st March 2026 11:42am
Tags
daffodil
,
wales
,
raindrops
,
march
,
uk
