Photo 391
Blue Monday
After the wet weekend it was great to see the sunshine. It made views out of the office window even better looking up river to the City of London
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
New day, new photo
CPH2609
Taken
2nd March 2026 9:46am
blue
river
city
thames
uk
