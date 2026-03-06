Sign up
Previous
Photo 395
Rembrandt bridge
We followed a walking trail to help us explore the city of Leiden. Early on the trail we came across Molen De Put which was rebuilt in 1987. It stands next to Rembrandtbrug which leads across the water to the street where Rembrandt was born in 1606
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
Tags
bridge
,
windmill
,
nl
