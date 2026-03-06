Previous
Rembrandt bridge by nickrh14
Photo 395

Rembrandt bridge

We followed a walking trail to help us explore the city of Leiden. Early on the trail we came across Molen De Put which was rebuilt in 1987. It stands next to Rembrandtbrug which leads across the water to the street where Rembrandt was born in 1606
