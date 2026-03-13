Previous
Snakeshead fritillaries by nickrh14
Photo 402

Snakeshead fritillaries

Normally purple with a chequered pattern ours are mainly white this year. But they are still a welcome spring bulb in the garden
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
