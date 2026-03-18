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Previous
Photo 407
Heritage trail
Swindon is known for its railway heritage and a trail links the station with the heritage area. Didn't have time to follow it but if you fancy it you can get more info at
https://theworksswindon.co.uk/heritagetrail/
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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18th March 2026 2:29pm
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