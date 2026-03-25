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Previous
Photo 414
Chilly enough
With the change in the weather and plunging temperatures it was the sort of night when a fire was just the thing. Fortunately we still had some wood in stock and (as Grannie used to note) just watching the flames makes you feel warmer
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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25th March 2026 6:26pm
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