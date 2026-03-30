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Stained glass by nickrh14
Photo 419

Stained glass

There is a surprising amount of art in the Canary Wharf estate. These stained glass panels are a permanent fixture at Westferry Circus and add a splash of colour on the riverside if you are on your way to the wind wand on a sunny day
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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