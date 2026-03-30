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Previous
Photo 419
Stained glass
There is a surprising amount of art in the Canary Wharf estate. These stained glass panels are a permanent fixture at Westferry Circus and add a splash of colour on the riverside if you are on your way to the wind wand on a sunny day
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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30th March 2026 8:50am
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