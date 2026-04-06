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Photo 426
Hill forts
The South Downs has a number of ancient hill forts. We stood in Cissbury Ring, which is the largest hill fort in Sussex. In the distance is a clump of trees on the horizon which is another fort, Chanctonbury Ring
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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6th April 2026 10:09am
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