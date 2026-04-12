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Photo 432
Airbus A350
British Airways G-XWBD was operating BA007 to Tokyo, pictured here at Heathrow Terminal 5 prior to our departure
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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12th April 2026 8:20am
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aviation
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