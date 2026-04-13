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Cat billboard by nickrh14
Photo 433

Cat billboard

The animated cat at Shinjuku draws the crowds to keep up with its antics. Even if you aren't watching you may be distracted by its loud meowing at certain times
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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