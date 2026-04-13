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Photo 433
Cat billboard
The animated cat at Shinjuku draws the crowds to keep up with its antics. Even if you aren't watching you may be distracted by its loud meowing at certain times
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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13th April 2026 3:16pm
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