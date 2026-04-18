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Fox statue by nickrh14
Photo 438

Fox statue

This smartly dressed fox statue was one of a pair guarding the Inari Shrine from local farmers praying for good harvests. It is a sub-shrine in the grounds of the much bigger Sakurayama Hachimangu Shrine in Takayama
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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