Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 441
Kanazawa Station
The east entrance to the station is via the iconic wooden gate called the Tsuzumi-mon Gate (Drum Gate). It is styled after traditional Japanese hand drums (tsuzumi) used in Noh theatre
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
441
photos
4
followers
4
following
120% complete
View this month »
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New day, new photo
Taken
21st April 2026 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jp
,
kanazawa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close