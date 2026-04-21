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Kanazawa Station by nickrh14
Photo 441

Kanazawa Station

The east entrance to the station is via the iconic wooden gate called the Tsuzumi-mon Gate (Drum Gate). It is styled after traditional Japanese hand drums (tsuzumi) used in Noh theatre
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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