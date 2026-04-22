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Previous
Photo 442
Kyoto tower
By the time we got back to the hotel after our your of the geisha district it was dark and the tower was lit up nicely
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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22nd April 2026 9:14pm
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