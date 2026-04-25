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Manhole by nickrh14
Photo 445

Manhole

I've not been recording it but casually noticed that the manhole covers have been quite decorative. This one is in Nara which is famous for the deer that live in Nara Park, a scene described nicely by the design
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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