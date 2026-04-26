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Photo 446
Slippers
All of our hotel rooms have had slippers but not like these ones in the room in Kyoto. These more traditional types were quite a challenge to wear or walk in. We didn't feel the need to take them up on their offer to purchase any
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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26th April 2026 11:49am
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