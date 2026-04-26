Previous
Slippers by nickrh14
Photo 446

Slippers

All of our hotel rooms have had slippers but not like these ones in the room in Kyoto. These more traditional types were quite a challenge to wear or walk in. We didn't feel the need to take them up on their offer to purchase any
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact