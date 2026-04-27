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Photo 447
Airport sign
It was our last day in Tokyo and this sign outside the duty free at the airport says 'wishing happiness to those that depart' and you can't ask for more than that really
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
New year, new start. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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27th April 2026 10:58am
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