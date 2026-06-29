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Previous
Photo 510
Gull Wharf?
It is called Canary Wharf but you are much more likely to see a gull, like this one obligingly posing on a railing with views of the Ironing Board Bridge across the dock
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still satisfying to...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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29th June 2026 9:35am
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bird
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gull
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