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Gull Wharf? by nickrh14
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Gull Wharf?

It is called Canary Wharf but you are much more likely to see a gull, like this one obligingly posing on a railing with views of the Ironing Board Bridge across the dock
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's getting harder to find a different picture each day especially on those working at home days. But it is still satisfying to...
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