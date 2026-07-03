Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 514
Butterfly bush
The buddleia bush is known as the butterfly bush. Sadly butterflies are less common these days and so you don't seem to get them flocking around the flowers like maybe I remember. But today there definitely was a butterfly on the bush
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
514
photos
4
followers
4
following
140% complete
View this month »
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New day, new photo
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
3rd July 2026 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
uk
,
buddleia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close