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Butterfly bush by nickrh14
Photo 514

Butterfly bush

The buddleia bush is known as the butterfly bush. Sadly butterflies are less common these days and so you don't seem to get them flocking around the flowers like maybe I remember. But today there definitely was a butterfly on the bush
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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