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Airshow by nickrh14
Photo 515

Airshow

The first aerobatic team to perform at Duxford airshow was the Royal Jordanian Falcons with a spectacular show on a hot afternoon. Reminded me that you need a bit of smoke when at sn airshow
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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