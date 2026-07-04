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Previous
Photo 515
Airshow
The first aerobatic team to perform at Duxford airshow was the Royal Jordanian Falcons with a spectacular show on a hot afternoon. Reminded me that you need a bit of smoke when at sn airshow
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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4th July 2026 1:37pm
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uk
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airshow
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falcons
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aerobatics
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