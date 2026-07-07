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Hotel breakfast by nickrh14
Photo 518

Hotel breakfast

A good range of food at the hotel for breakfast but I was intrigued by the toaster. It was one of those conveyor belt ones. I wonder what people have been trying to put through it
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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