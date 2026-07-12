Previous
Bread pudding by nickrh14
Photo 523

Bread pudding

The Wildflour Cafe is always a highlight of our South Downs walk at Saddlescombe Farm. Today we were lucky enough to get there while their famous bread pudding was still on the menu. Always a taste sensation
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact