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Photo 523
Bread pudding
The Wildflour Cafe is always a highlight of our South Downs walk at Saddlescombe Farm. Today we were lucky enough to get there while their famous bread pudding was still on the menu. Always a taste sensation
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
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12th July 2026 10:44am
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cake
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tea
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cafe
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bread
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uk
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pudding
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