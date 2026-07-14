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Bristol Temple Meads by nickrh14
Photo 525

Bristol Temple Meads

I took this to capture the strange customer information but it is nice to see the station roof visible again. In the last few years it has been being cleaned and was hidden behind scaffolding
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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